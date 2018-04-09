Conor McGregor Rollin' In NYC With Irish Bus Attack Gang

Conor McGregor and his gang of Irish thugs were still together in NYC on Sunday night -- this time, without a dolly ... but they did get physical with our photog.

The UFC superstar left the Loews Regency in NYC flanked by Cian Cowley (black hooded sweatshirt) -- the man who was arrested with Conor on Thursday for attacking the UFC bus at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Dillon Danis and MMA fighter Charlie Ward were also with Conor -- both guys were also part of the crew that accompanied McGregor to the bus attack.

This time, McGregor wasn't talking -- but it was definitely a show of force ... with one member of Conor's entourage grabbing our camera to shut us down right on the street.

Shocking Conor is still in the States considering he's facing multiple criminal charges (including a felony) -- but maybe he truly thinks he's untouchable.

We'll see in June, when McGregor is due back in court.