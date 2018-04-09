George Lopez Conor McGregor Should Be Deported

George Lopez Says Conor McGregor Should Be Deported

Conor McGregor should get a 1-way ticket back to Ireland after his violent bus attack -- so says George Lopez.

Like the rest of the world, George saw Conor's dolly-throwing rampage at Barclays Center last week ... and says he was shocked by the UFC mega-star's actions.

"What is that?" Lopez told TMZ Sports. "If you got that much cash, why are you throwing hand carts through the window?"

Our guy then brought up the possibility of McGregor getting a lifetime boot from the US of A, and he voted "yes" ... before making light of Trump's Mexican border wall.

Not sure how exactly that applies to Conor ... but his bottom line -- get the Irishman the hell off American soil!!

FYI, Conor was STILL IN NYC as of Sunday night. Pretty shocking given the circumstances.