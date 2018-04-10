Taylor Swift Transient Arrested at Bev Hills Mansion

Man Arrested for Trespassing at Taylor Swift's Bev Hills Mansion

Breaking News

Taylor Swift's gonna need a bigger wall at her historic Bev Hills mansion ... a man was busted for trespassing at the place.

The man, who cops described as a transient, was trying to scale a wall Sunday afternoon at Taylor's compound ... according to the L.A. County D.A.'s Office. Her security guards gave the man several warnings to get down off the wall ... before calling police.

Bev Hills cops busted him, and the D.A. has now charged him with one misdemeanor count of trespassing and also for refusing to leave private property. If convicted he faces up to 6 months in county jail.

As we reported, Taylor bought the mansion -- formerly owned by MGM mogul Samuel L. Goldwyn -- in 2015 for $25 million. In 2017, it was designated an historic landmark, and Taylor installed walls around the grounds that were up to 7 feet high.

Rough week for Taylor -- TMZ broke the story, an alleged bank robber was busted in Connecticut and told police he'd done it all to impress the singer.