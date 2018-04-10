Tristan Thompson Cheating on Khloe with 2 Women Making Out, Grabbing Junk, Motorboating

Tristan Thompson Cheating on Khloe Kardashian with 2 Women in New Video

EXCLUSIVE

Tristan Thompson was brazenly cheating on Khloe Kardashian with not one but two women back in October, when Khloe was 3 months pregnant.

TMZ obtained this surveillance video recorded October 7, 2017 at a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C. You see Tristan with 3 women, 2 of whom are fully engaged with Khloe's baby daddy.

Tristan makes out with one of the women, tongue and all. The other grabs his head, brings it to her chest and he motorboats her. And the same woman grabs his junk.

The video was recorded the night before the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Washington Wizards.

Tristan also appeared to take another woman into a hotel room just last weekend.