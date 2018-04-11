WWE's Mojo Rawley Delivers Epic Chest Slap ... to Bar Idiot

WWE superstar Mojo Rawley reached back like a pimp and slapped the ever-loving crap out of a dumbass in a duck mask in a New Orleans bar ... and TMZ Sports has the video.

It all went down early Monday morning on Bourbon Street after Wrestlemania 34 ... when some goofy (probably drunk) WWE fans approached Mojo and started messin' around.

Unclear what triggered the chest slap ... but it's pretty obvious the dude in the duck mask asked Mojo for the chop and Rawley obliged.

And yeah, the chicken mask dude definitely hurled a homophobic slur during the incident.

Idiot.