Method Man Salutes Bob Kraft for Meek Mill Prison Visit

Method Man Salutes Robert Kraft for Meek Mill Visit

EXCLUSIVE

Robert Kraft is definitely scoring points with the rap community after visting Meek Mill in prison ... with Method Man telling us he SALUTES the Patriots owner for the move.

Oh, and while Meth is explaining why he respects the move ... THERE'S A FISTFIGHT GOING DOWN RIGHT BEHIND HIM!!

Meth was leaving DJ Whoo Kid's "The Whoolywood Shuffle" show at the SiriusXM building in NYC when a pissed off woman and a pissed off man started brawling right on the sidewalk.

But aside from the fight ... Meth had an interesting take on the Kraft situation -- and blasted the critics who've chalked the whole thing up to a shameless publicity stunt.