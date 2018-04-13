UFC's Israel Adesanya I Hate Jon Jones Comparisons 'Not All Black People Look The Same'

'The Next Jon Jones' Israel Adesanya Says He Hates the Comparisons

EXCLUSIVE

The UFC rising star being hailed as "The Next Jon Jones" says he's sick and tired of it ... and wants everyone to know he's an original.

We got undefeated 185-pounder Israel Adesanya before his second UFC fight this Saturday on FOX ... and he told us why being measured up with one of the GOATs is a diss, not a compliment.

"I don't want to be anyone's second banana or in anyone's shadow."

"Not all black people look the same, contrary to popular belief," Adesanya told TMZ Sports.

Izzy says the only reason Jones isn't being compared TO HIM is 'cause he broke in with the UFC first ... and once fans see more of "The Last Stylebender," they'll know what's up.

To be clear, Izzy ain't holding it against Bones -- and says he'd actually love to meet up and swap skills.

Kid's 12-0 with 12 knockouts -- might wanna hit him up, Jon.