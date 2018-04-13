Sarah Silverman Real Reason Trump's Pissed About 'Golden Showers' ...

Sarah Silverman Says Trump's Real 'Golden Showers' Worry Isn't About Melania

Sarah Silverman has her own theory on why she thinks President Trump is so worried about the golden showers dossier referenced in James Comey's new book ... and it's got nothing to do with Melania.

We got Sarah leaving Craig's Thursday night in WeHo and straight-up asked her why she thinks 45 was so upset over the so-called Christopher Steele dossier, which claims Trump watched prostitutes urinate on a hotel mattress "as a way of soiling the bed."

Comey wrote in his book claiming Trump ranted to him "if there's even a one percent chance my wife thinks that's true, that's terrible." Silverman thinks Trump was trying to cover up, but not because of Melania. Nyet!