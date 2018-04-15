Cam Newton's Ferrari Crash 911 Call: 'I Need the Police'

Cam Newton Ferrari Crash 911 Call 'I Need the Police'

Cam Newton personally called 911 to ask for police assistance after his Ferrari was rear-ended by a utility truck ... and TMZ Sports has recording.

"I need the police," 28-year-old Newton told the emergency operator moments after the April 6 crash in Atlanta.

Newton is calm, collected and REALLY polite on the call while assuring the operator there were no major injuries suffered by either party in the wreck.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback (who referred to himself as "Cameron Newton") did hesitate before describing his own car to the operator ... a $300,00 matte black Ferrari F12.

Cops were dispatched the scene -- but Newton and the other driver ultimately decided to skip the police report and go their separate ways. No arrests, no reports, no problems.

Newton seemed completely healthy and happy just a few days later when he hosted a shopping spree for 17 young Special Olympics athletes from the area.

This wasn't Cam's first car accident -- he overturned his truck in North Carolina back in 2014. He was hospitalized with minor injuries but ended up making a full recovery.