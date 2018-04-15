Toni Braxton My Show Will Go On ... Without Tamar and Her Drama!

Toni Braxton Drops Another Sister from Tour, Tamar's Out

EXCLUSIVE

And then there was one ...

Toni Braxton is now hitting the road without either of her sisters after 86'ing Tamar from the upcoming family tour.

The tour was supposed to feature three of the Braxtons ... Toni along with Tamar and Traci as her opening acts. That didn't last long. We broke the story, Traci got the axe last month after she sparred with Tamar over her estranged husband, Vince Herbert.

We're now told promoters also don't want to deal with Tamar's divorce drama -- so they dropped her from the tour, too. Important to note, Vince is still Tamar's manager.

As of now, we're told there's no replacement yet to open for Toni. The clock's ticking ... we're told the tour will kick off May 22.