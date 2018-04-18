Lamar Odom Getting Swole at Gold's Gym ... Comeback in the Works?

Lamar Odom Lifting Weights at Gold's Gym, Comeback in the Works?

It looks like Lamar Odom could be gearing up for a return to the hardwood ... and TMZ Sports has the video.

No, Lamar ain't crushin' it on the court ... but it's pretty clear the ex-Lakers star was getting back in game shape at the Gold's Gym in Glendale, L.A. earlier this week.

In the video, Odom hits the weights like a boss -- pumping out sets on his bis, tris and shoulders under the close watch of an apparent personal trainer.

Yeah, we know it ain't exactly "Rocky" ... but it's a great sign considering we've only really seen Lamar partying since he left rehab.

Remember -- L.O. first expressed interest in joining the Cube's BIG3 league last summer ... and just a couple months ago, told us he wanted in THIS SEASON to honor his late friend, Rasual Butler.

Better keep droppin' sweat, bro -- Season 2 tips off in June!