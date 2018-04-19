Lamar Odom Wants to Play Overseas, I'm Coming Back!

Lamar Odom I'm Coming Back! Wants to Play Overseas

Lamar Odom says he's busting his ass in the gym to get back on the court -- telling TMZ Sports he wants to strike a deal to play pro basketball overseas.

The 38-year-old was leaving Gold's Gym in Glendale -- where we saw him puttin' in work earlier this week -- and he told us it's all part of his comeback plan.

"I'm just working out trying to work my way back overseas," Odom told us.

Odom says it doesn't matter where he signs -- though he's eyeing Italy -- and says he can't wait to prove the doubters wrong.

As for his thoughts on his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, and all the drama she's going through (baby, cheating baby daddy, etc.) ... that's when Lamar shut down. He's clearly not ready to talk about that yet.