LeBron Back Off NBA Reporter ... Question on Pop's Wife Was Cleared!!

LeBron Says Back Off Allie LaForce, Popovich Question Was Cleared

Breaking News

LeBron James wants people to "get off [Allie LaForce's] back" -- saying she did NOT blindside him on-air with a question about the death of Gregg Popovich's wife.

LaForce was catching hell on social media Wednesday night from people who thought it was WAY out of line to ask LeBron about Erin Popovich in the moments after the Cavs playoff game.

But, LeBron went to bat for the reporter -- making a video explaining the entire situation and essentially saying LaForce couldn't have been more professional or sensitive to the situation.

"A lot of people feel that I was blindsided. That is absolutely false."

.@KingJames sends his thoughts and prayers to the family of Gregg Popovich, sets record straight on reporter’s question. pic.twitter.com/VCsFuEtFVU — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) April 19, 2018

"Allie LaForce told me that she was gonna ask the question and if it was OK. And once I started talking about it, once I was on air ... that was just my emotions coming straight from my heart."

"So get off her back, man -- she's very professional and she does a great job."