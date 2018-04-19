Stormy Daniels Juggling Trump Lawsuit with Stripping

Stormy Daniels Trump Can't Shake Me ... And I'm Still Shaking My Boobs!

Stormy Daniels is flaunting her multitasking, and that's not a euphemism -- she was busy stripping in Detroit Tuesday night, while still keeping the pressure on President Trump.

The porn star did 3 shows at Truth Gentlemen’s Club in the D. These pics are from the early show at 8 PM ... which might explain the thin crowd. The club was expecting a capacity crowd of 800, but no dice.

Can't knock Stormy's hustle though -- she made the appearance smack in the heat of her battle with Donald Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen. Days after going to court in NYC, and unveiling the infamous sketch of the guy who allegedly threatened her ... there she was shaking her real moneymaker.

If the Trump suit doesn't work out ... girl's gotta make a buck.