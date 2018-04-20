Adrien Broner Would Murder Tekashi69 ... Says Tyron Woodley

Tekashi69 needs to be careful ... because if his feud with Adrien Broner turns into a REAL fight, Broner would knock his ass out in ONE PUNCH -- so says Tyron Woodley.

Tyron was trying REALLY hard to warn Tekashi on "The Hollywood Beatdown" that his hands aren't on the same PLANET as Broner when it comes to fighting ... and the proof is in that weak ass LAX brawl earlier this year.

In fact, Tyron says Broner needs to ignore 6ix9ine and focus on his REAL business -- beating Jessie Vargas at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night (live on Showtime).

There's more ... Tyron also reacts to a videotaped message from Daniel Cormier about his fighting future.

Plus, Woodley rips Danielle Bregoli, Woah Vicky and Lil Tay for that stupid YouTube star brawl in L.A.

