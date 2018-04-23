Kate Middleton & Prince William It's a BOY!!!

Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Baby Boy!

Breaking News

Kate Middleton has just given birth to her third child ... and it's a BOY!!!

The Duchess of Cambridge popped Monday at St. Mary's Hospital in London. The new royal was announced to weigh in at 8 lbs. 7 oz. by Kensington Palace.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Kate and Prince William ﻿announced last September baby No. 3 was on the way but the announcement came only after the cat had been outta the bag. The royal family was seemingly forced to announce she was pregnant after canceling a public appearance due to extreme morning sickness.

She also suffered from morning sickness before giving birth to Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015. Btw ... baby No. 3 will be fifth in line to the throne -- after Prince Charles, Prince William and his 2 siblings.

Congrats!!