Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Baby Boy!

Kate Middleton has just given birth to her third child ... and it's a BOY!!!
The Duchess of Cambridge popped Monday at St. Mary's Hospital in London. The new royal was announced to weigh in at 8 lbs. 7 oz. by Kensington Palace.
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.
The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.
Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.
Kate and Prince William announced last September baby No. 3 was on the way but the announcement came only after the cat had been outta the bag. The royal family was seemingly forced to announce she was pregnant after canceling a public appearance due to extreme morning sickness.
She also suffered from morning sickness before giving birth to Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015. Btw ... baby No. 3 will be fifth in line to the throne -- after Prince Charles, Prince William and his 2 siblings.
Congrats!!