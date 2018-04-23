Keshia Knight Pulliam Wins Custody in Adultery Divorce Trial

EXCLUSIVE

Keshia Knight Pulliam is now a single woman ... her divorce was just made final.

Under the terms of the divorce, she gets primary custody of their one-year-old daughter, Ella Grace. Ed Hartwell gets visitation rights. They had a fight over the child's last name -- each wanted theirs. In the end, they compromised on Ella Grace Pulliam-Hartwell.

He also has to pay $3,007 per month in child support.

The divorce was granted on grounds of adultery and cruel treatment. Keshia was represented by Tanya Mitchell Graham.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Hartwell admitted during the trial he lives with his lover, Tonya Carroll, who's pregnant with his child.

Another issue came up during trial ... Hartwell -- a retired NFL linebacker -- takes meds that impair his ability to make decisions for their child.