Max Holloway & Rip Hamilton Rocked By Military Attack Dogs!

UFC badass Max Holloway doesn't get taken to the ground very often ... but he got BLOWN UP by a military attack dog in South Korea -- and the whole thing was caught on video.

Max -- along with stars like Paige VanZant, Jon Stewart and Rip Hamilton -- are out in Asia visiting U.S. military personnel as part of a USO tour.

One of the activities ... testing your mettle against the dogs (just like Mark Ingram did earlier this month).

Things didn't bode well for Max ... but ex-NBA star Rip hung in there surprisingly well!

Props to the entire group for sacrificing their bodies for the entertainment of our troops!

Ice up!