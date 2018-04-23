TMZ

Max Holloway & Rip Hamilton Rocked By Military Attack Dogs!

4/23/2018 9:13 AM PDT

UFC badass Max Holloway doesn't get taken to the ground very often ... but he got BLOWN UP by a military attack dog in South Korea -- and the whole thing was caught on video. 

Max -- along with stars like Paige VanZant, Jon Stewart and Rip Hamilton -- are out in Asia visiting U.S. military personnel as part of a USO tour.

One of the activities ... testing your mettle against the dogs (just like Mark Ingram did earlier this month). 

Things didn't bode well for Max ... but ex-NBA star Rip hung in there surprisingly well!

Props to the entire group for sacrificing their bodies for the entertainment of our troops!

Ice up!

