Prince's Family Sues Hospital That Treated First Opioid Overdose

Prince's family is taking action after it was announced no one would be criminally charged in the singer's death by suing the hospital that treated his overdose a week before he died.

Prince's family -- repped in the lawsuit by trustee Michael A. Zimmer -- just filed to sue Trinity Medical Center out of Illinois for allegedly failing to properly diagnose and treat Prince's opioid addiction before he suffered another, and ultimately fatal, overdose a week later.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the family claims that Trinity's action -- or lack thereof -- was a direct and proximate cause of Prince's death. They're also suing one of Trinity's doctors, Dr. Nicole Mancha, as well as an unidentified pharmacist and Walgreens employee whom they claim were involved in providing care to him in his final days. They're suing Walgreens, too, btw.

We broke the story ... Prince made an emergency landing in Moline, Illinois, where emergency responders gave him 2 shots of Narcan to save his life. He was taken to a nearby hospital at the time, which apparently turned out to be Trinity.

In regards to Walgreens, Prince's family claims the drug store chain was dispensing narcotic prescription medications to Prince for an invalid medical purpose and failed to make sure he was using the drug properly.

Not named in the lawsuit ... Dr. Michael Schulenberg, who investigators say prescribed Prince Percocet through his bodyguard, Kirk Johnson, serving as a proxy. Schulenberg settled with the feds over that violation for a $30,000 fine. Video of Prince at Dr. Schulenberg's office was released last week, as was an entire trove of evidence acquired in his death investigation.