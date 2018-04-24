Joey Lawrence Bankruptcy Ain't Crampin' My Style

Joey Lawrence Goes to Fancy Restaurant in Pricey Car Post-Bankruptcy

EXCLUSIVE

Joey Lawrence officially settled his bankruptcy case, but it's not hurting his game in Hollywood ... at all.

Joey, who got the bankruptcy judge's sign off 2 weeks ago, hit up Craig's restaurant in WeHo Monday night ... an expensive proposition for sure. He left in a brand new Dodge Challenger Hellcat, which retails for around $60k minimum.

It's interesting, considering Joey had a 2014 Bentley, a 2016 BMW i8 and a 2015 Ford Flex repoed.

According to the bankruptcy docs, Joey claimed he had $8k to his name in the bank and $60 in cash.

Impressive Hollywood rebound.