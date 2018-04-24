Kevin Hart Visits Meek Mill in Philadelphia Prison

Kevin Hart Visits Meek Mill In Philly Prison

Kevin Hart just joined a growing list of celebrities to visit Meek Mill in prison.

Kevin was spotted entering Chester SCI in Philadelphia with a few members of his team by his side. It's the Philly-born comedian's first time stepping foot into the prison.

Hart's among several celebs, politicians, artists and athletes to visit Meek -- the list includes Rev. Al Sharpton, James Harden, members of the 76ers and Robert Kraft. Nearly all of the meetings have been set up by Michael Rubin, co-owner of the 76ers.

Kevin's spoken out about Meek's situation before ... and we also got Rick Ross in NYC Monday showing his support.

Meek's serving a 2 to 4 year sentence for violating his probation from a 2008 drug and weapons conviction ... a sentence many are calling unfair and unjust.