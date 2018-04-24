76ers Owner Picking Meek Mill Up From Prison

76ers Owner Picking Up Meek Mill from Prison

Breaking News

1:58 PM PT -- Our sources tell us the plan is for Meek to attend Tuesday night's game, but the key issue is time.

If Meek can get formally checked out of prison and then get to the arena in time for the game, which starts at 5 PM PT, he'll be there as the team's VIP guest.

It's a 12-mile drive from the prison to the arena.

LET'S GOOOOO!!!!!!!

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin says he's on his way to Chester State prison to personally pick up Meek Mill when he's released ... and it's a good bet the rapper will be at the game tonight.

Rubin and Meek have become very close -- with Rubin not only visiting him several times since Meek was incarcerated, but also bringing a bunch of high-profile and influential people to the prison ... including Robert Kraft, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Kevin Hart and more.

Now, with Meek officially being released after 5 months ... Rubin posted, "Meek Mill is free. Just left visiting Meek with Kevin Hart and I'm on the way back to pick him up as we speak #MeekIsFree #GoSixers."

Someone just posted from Meek's Instagram account, "Go Sixers."

The 76ers play the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center in Philly for Game 5 of their playoff series ... and the smart money is that Meek will be the VIP guest who gets to ring the famous bell.

Stay tuned ...