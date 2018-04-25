Meek Mill Judge Will Not Remove Herself from the Case

Meek Mill's Judge Will NOT Remove Herself From the Case

EXCLUSIVE

Meek Mill's judge will NOT remove herself from his drug and weapons case ... despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court inviting her to do so ... TMZ has learned.

Judge Genece Brinkley maintains she has been and will continue to give Meek a fair shake, this according to her lawyer A. Charles Peruto, Jr.

Peruto tells TMZ the judge does not feel the Supreme Court in any way repudiated her rulings when it ordered that Meek go free without bail, pending the next hearing in June.

The hearing will determine if the drug and weapons case should be thrown out because of the testimony of a crooked cop, and Peruto suggested Judge Brinkley will not necessarily side with the prosecutor and Meek's lawyer, both of whom are asking the judge to toss the conviction.

Peruto says there were other cops who testified in the case, and if their credibility is intact the judge might not overturn the conviction.

Judge Brinkley's lawyer says the judge bears no grudge against Meek and insists she's been fair from the start.

But if the Supreme Court was trying to gently suggest that Brinkley remove herself from the case, the message was not received.