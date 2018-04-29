Chief Keef Will Not Face Criminal Charges in Armed Home Invasion Case

Chief Keef Skates in Armed Home Invasion Case

Chief Keef is off the hook after his former music producer accused him of breaking into his home and then beating and robbing him with an AK-47 in hand.

According to legal docs, prosecutors decided not to move forward with charges against Chief and other suspects who were allegedly present during the 2017 altercation, because there were significant issues with key witnesses.

According to the paperwork, obtained by TMZ, Chief's ex-producer, Ramsay Tha Great -- who publicly accused Chief of the crime -- has since been convicted on charges of pimping and human trafficking ... he's now serving 10 years in prison.

Not only that ... another key witness, who was also apparently robbed, has gone completely MIA after cooperating with cops at first. Considering the circumstances ... the District Attorney's Office decided there simply wasn't enough evidence to move forward.

We broke the story ... Chief was arrested last January after police searched his home based off a warrant in connection to the case. Ramsay took to social media at the time to detail the alleged assault ... touting the fact he was "ratting," but didn't care.

Case closed.