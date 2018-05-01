Pete Rose Drives Rolls-Royce Despite $1 mil IRS Debt!

Pete Rose Drives Rolls-Royce Despite $1 Million IRS Debt

EXCLUSIVE

Pete Rose owes more than $1 MILLION to the IRS ... but you wouldn't know it by looking at his car -- 'cause the ex-MLB star is still pushing a very expensive Rolls-Royce!

TMZ Sports has obtained pics of Rose's Rolls-Royce Wraith -- a car that usually costs about $300,000!

And to make sure people know it's HIS car, Pete got a custom license plate bearing his nickname, "Hit King."

Remember, Rose has admitted in court docs he fell WAY behind in federal taxes and is working to repay Uncle Sam the 7-figure debt he's racked up over the years.

But even debtors gotta BALL OUT IN VEGAS, right?!

Rose's estranged wife claims Pete makes $100k per month -- but Pete has refuted that claim and says he only makes $54k per month.