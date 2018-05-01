The Game Watch Your Back, Ye ... Daz Ain't Playing with Crip Threat

The Game Says Daz Dillinger's Crip Threat to Kanye Is Real

The Game doesn't think Kanye West shouldn't take Daz Dillinger's Crip threat lightly -- 'cause he says his brother from another color means business.

We got the Blood-affiliated MC Monday night at Ace of Diamonds and asked about Daz calling on Crips to "f*** up" Kanye on sight after re-professing his love for President Trump. Game takes a somewhat joking tone -- but also sounds serious ... watch out, Ye.

BTW ... Eric Benet also seemed concerned for Kanye's safety in Calabasas after we told him about Daz's message. Game appears to back that sentiment here.

As for any advice for Kanye to protect himself on the heels of the threat -- Game says he should look to his new "brother" for help. JK ... we think.