Rudy Giuliani Says Donald Trump Repaid Michael Cohen for Stormy Daniels' $130k

Rudy Giuliani Claims Trump Paid Cohen Back ... For Stormy 'Hush' Money

Donald Trump's going to have even more questions to answer about his relationship with Stormy Daniels now ... and it's all thanks to Rudy Giuliani.

🚨 Giuliani says Trump repaid Cohen the $130,000 used as hush money for Stormy Daniels pic.twitter.com/pqNtZthgwf — Jon Passantino (@passantino) May 3, 2018

The former NYC mayor was being interviewed by Sean Hannity Wednesday night when the 2 began discussing Trump's "hush" agreement with Daniels ... and the $130k Michael Cohen has admitted to paying her to keep quiet about her alleged tryst with the Prez.

Giuliani was making the case everything that went down was perfectly legal, but then dropped a bombshell by claiming Trump reimbursed Cohen the money ... despite the President's repeated denial of ever knowing anything about the $130k "hush" deal.

Even Hannity sounded shocked ... and we have to assume Trump's surprised, too.