Greg Hardy Pumped for UFC Fight Fires Back at Derrick Lewis

5/3/2018 12:10 AM PDT

Greg Hardy Pumped for UFC Fight, Fires Back at Derrick Lewis

EXCLUSIVE

Greg Hardy has a message to UFC star Derrick Lewis who recently said he'd LOVE to beat the hell out of the ex-NFL player -- careful what you wish for. 

Hardy is gearing up for his first fight in the UFC Contender Series -- where he'll battle for a chance to win a real UFC contract. 

Hardy says he's incredibly grateful for the chance, and promises to show Dana White he's a good person and worth the risk. 

"I'm not trash or something to get scrapped aside,"Hardy says. 

Hardy's past is what set off "The Black Beast" in the first place -- Lewis previously told TMZ Sports he believes Hardy is a "wife beater" and wants to teach him a painful lesson of his own. 

As we've previously reported, Hardy was arrested for domestic violence back in 2014 and was initially convicted -- but he appealed and the conviction was overturned

Hardy says he's unfazed by Lewis' trash talk -- and vows to fight his way up the ranks so they can settle their beef in the Octagon. 

