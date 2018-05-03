Greg Hardy Pumped for UFC Fight Fires Back at Derrick Lewis

EXCLUSIVE

Greg Hardy has a message to UFC star Derrick Lewis who recently said he'd LOVE to beat the hell out of the ex-NFL player -- careful what you wish for.

Hardy is gearing up for his first fight in the UFC Contender Series -- where he'll battle for a chance to win a real UFC contract.

Hardy says he's incredibly grateful for the chance, and promises to show Dana White he's a good person and worth the risk.

"I'm not trash or something to get scrapped aside,"Hardy says.

Hardy's past is what set off "The Black Beast" in the first place -- Lewis previously told TMZ Sports he believes Hardy is a "wife beater" and wants to teach him a painful lesson of his own.

As we've previously reported, Hardy was arrested for domestic violence back in 2014 and was initially convicted -- but he appealed and the conviction was overturned.

Hardy says he's unfazed by Lewis' trash talk -- and vows to fight his way up the ranks so they can settle their beef in the Octagon.