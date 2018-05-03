Johnny Manziel Domestic Violence Photos Released

Johnny Manziel Domestic Violence Photos & Report Released

EXCLUSIVE

The Dallas Police Dept. has released the entire Johnny Manziel domestic violence case files ... complete with witness and victim statements ... and photos of the victim's injuries from the 2016 incident.

Manziel had been indicted for misdemeanor assault over the incident with Colleen Crowley. They had dated for 2 years but were broken up on the night of the attack.

Crowley told police she and Manziel met up at a hotel on January 29 and planned to spend the night together. They began having a discussion about "him being with a girl who had caused us problems in the past."

Crowley says she told Manziel she was going to sleep on the couch -- and that's when he threw her on the bed.

In the report, Crowley says Manziel told her he was just being playful but "it frightened me." At that point, Crowley says she told Manziel she was leaving.

Crowley told police Manziel followed her and threw her to the ground, telling her, "I'm not going to let you leave."

Eventually, he agreed to drive her to her car. Once in her car, Crowley says Manziel was driving and she tried to get out and hide in some bushes but Manziel tracked her down and forced her back in the ride.

Crowley says she injured her back when Manziel threw her into the car -- causing bruises and pain.

Once inside the car, Manziel allegedly struck her in the face with an open hand -- rupturing her left eardrum.

"She felt like she was going to die or get beaten really bad," the police report says.

Eventually, Crowley got back to her apartment with Manziel. She tried to FaceTime her parents but Manziel got mad, grabbed her phone and smashed it on the ground.

Crowley says she grabbed a knife out of fear for her safety -- and that's when Manziel ran out of the apartment. She then ran to a neighbor's house and screamed, "Johnny Manziel just beat the s*** out of me."

The neighbor called 911.

Eventually, prosecutors charged Manziel with misdemeanor assault. He struck a plea deal and was ordered to complete anger management, a domestic violence impact panel and was barred from contacting Crowley.

Manziel has since completed the terms of his plea deal and the case has been closed out -- which is why cops are now releasing all of the files.