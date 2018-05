Playmate Amy Lee Summers Bustin' Out of Her Bikini ... No, For Reals

Playmate Amy Lee Summers Busts Out of a Bikini

New Zealand model and Playboy Playmate Amy Lee Summers brought new meaning to the ol' adage, "1 if by land, 2 if by sea," when she spilled out of her top in the SoCal surf.

Amy Lee was frolicking through Malibu Thursday for a photo shoot when she suffered the nip slip, but recovered like a pro. She had more luck securing her bikini bottoms -- they stayed on. Barely.

Even while she was on dry land, she found a way to end up all wet.

Check out the gallery ... summer's definitely coming.