Gervonta Davis Breaks Up Fist Fight ... Outside Strip Club!

5/6/2018 12:20 AM PDT

Gervonta Davis Breaks Up Strip Club Fist Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Boxing champ Gervonta Davis (20-0) played peacemaker in a strip club fist fight ... diving in between punches to separate two guys -- and TMZ Sports has the footage. 

It all went down outside V Live Dallas -- one of the top strip clubs in the country -- where stars like Davis and Adrien Broner were partying earlier that evening. 

But,as Davis was leaving the club, two guys decided to throw down in the parking lot -- things got violent, quick. 

That's when Davis -- the reigning WBA super featherweight champ -- RACED over to the melee and pushed his way in between the brawlers to try and end things asap. 

One of the guys definitely got hit in the face hard -- but Davis essentially put a stop to the fight. 

V Live's owner, Damon Cobbs, tells us no one was hurt, and he's happy his security prevented the incident from escalating.

We reached out to Davis for comment -- so far, no word back. 

