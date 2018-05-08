Roger Mason Takes an 'L' In Fight with BIG3

Roger Mason's war against the BIG3 hit a stumbling block in Delaware -- where he just dropped his own lawsuit against Ice Cube's basketball league ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Mason -- the former commissioner of the BIG3 -- had filed court docs claiming league execs used him as a scapegoat for their money woes. In the docs, Mason also accused BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz of making racist comments about black players and Qatari investors.

But, according to court records, Mason has agreed to drop his case in Delaware after both sides agreed it would be more efficient to fight it out in arbitration.

Obviously, this doesn't mean the war is over -- this just changes how Mason will fight it.

BIG3's attorney, Mark Geragos, is definitely considering this a victory -- saying, "We knew this was a cheap publicity stunt and pleased that BIG3 has been vindicated."