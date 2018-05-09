Conor McGregor Looks Violent In MMA Training Session

Conor McGregor Lookin' Violent In MMA Gym Sesh

Conor McGregor has returned to his MMA gym ... and took out some aggression on his sparring partner.

It all went down at the Straight Blast Gym in Ireland, Conor's home base. The gym is run by his trainer, John Kavanagh.

Unclear who's on the receiving end of Conor's attack -- but the good news ... Conor didn't actually connect with any of his kill shots.

It's the first time we've seen Conor fighting since that bus attack in Brooklyn back in April. As for that incident, Conor is due back in court on June 14 to face several criminal charges, including misdemeanor assault and felony criminal mischief.

In the meantime, there have been rumblings of a McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight in the works ... and Dana White has told us that if it goes down, it'll be in Vegas.