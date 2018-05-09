Wiz Khalifa Would Kick Ass In Pro MMA ... Says Jay Glazer

Wiz Khalifa can hang up his mic anytime he wants, because Jay Glazer says another career is on the table for the platinum-selling rapper ... kicking ass as a pro MMA fighter.

Wiz has been training at Glazer's Unbreakable Performance gym for a while now, and when we got Glazer out we wanted to know the $1 million question ... how good is Wiz?

Really good, according to Jay, who told our guy Wiz is the only guy to EVER hurt Glazer with a body shot (over guys like Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture) and if he wanted to, could definitely go pro.

"Yeah, oh yeah. 'Cause he's in it and his work ethic is ridiculous."

But will it actually happen ... don't hold your breath, according to Glazer.

"I hope he continues to make his money without getting punched in the face."

Check the video below, the guy would kick your ass.