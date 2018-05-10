TMZ

Floyd Mayweather Buys Designer Shoes ... For His Dog

5/10/2018 8:20 AM PDT

Floyd Mayweather Buys Designer Shoes for His Dog

File Under: "You know you have wayyyyy too much money when ..."

Thursday's insane display of wealth comes courtesy of Floyd Mayweather -- who took some time on his ridiculously expensive annual vacation around the world to buy his dog some designer kicks. 

Floyd claims the shoes are "red bottoms" -- though, we haven't been able to find actual Louboutin dog shoes yet. 

Either way, who buys dog shoes? 

Floyd's always been good to his pets -- flying them on private jets and making sure they only drink water out of crystal glasses

Must be nice ... 

