Floyd Mayweather Buys Designer Shoes for His Dog

File Under: "You know you have wayyyyy too much money when ..."

Thursday's insane display of wealth comes courtesy of Floyd Mayweather -- who took some time on his ridiculously expensive annual vacation around the world to buy his dog some designer kicks.

Floyd claims the shoes are "red bottoms" -- though, we haven't been able to find actual Louboutin dog shoes yet.

Either way, who buys dog shoes?

Floyd's always been good to his pets -- flying them on private jets and making sure they only drink water out of crystal glasses.

Must be nice ...