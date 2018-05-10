Kenny Smith Knicks Shoulda Hired Me ... 'I'm the Best Choice'

Kenny Smith Says Knicks Should've Hired Me Over Fizdale

The NY Knicks made the "right choice" in hiring David Fizdale as the head coach ... but it wasn't the "best choice" -- so says Kenny Smith.

Of course, Kenny was in the running for the gig -- but the Knicks ultimately went with Fizdale, who has more experience as a head coach in the NBA.

"I think they made the right choice," Smith tells TMZ Sports ... "maybe not the best choice. I'm the best choice."

He then doubled down ... "They made the right choice, but not the best choice."

Despite the move, Smith says he is still very confident he'll be a head coach in the NBA in the next 5 years.