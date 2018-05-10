Rich the Kid I'm Armed ... With Pizza & Ice Cream

Rich the Kid Armed With Pizza And Ice Cream

EXCLUSIVE

Rich the Kid doesn't seem too worried about flaunting his wealth while other rappers are getting their chains snatched ... because he's super distracted by pizza and ice cream.

We caught RTK in his brand spankin' new Maybach in Bev Hills Wednesday and wanted to know if he's beefed up security since Offset got his $150k chain stolen out of his hotel room.

Rich was wearing a few around his neck, but the only heavy artillery he admitted to stashing is loaded with dairy. He's livin' the dream, man.