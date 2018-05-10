Rihanna Home Burglary Suspect Tased ... Allegedly Spent the Night

Rihanna's Home Burglary Suspect Tased After Allegedly Spending the Night

EXCLUSIVE

Rihanna had an overnight visitor who got his ass tased after cops were alerted to her home, and he apparently didn't get with the program ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us authorities were dispatched to RiRi's L.A.-area home Thursday morning after they were notified of a potential intruder on suspicion that her alarm had been tampered with. Once officers arrived, they came upon a man who appeared to have stayed the night.

We're told cops ordered the man to come outside, and he did ... but had to be tased while being detained. It's unclear what exactly led to the tasing.

The good news ... Rihanna was not home during the alleged break-in. No word on if anything was taken, or how the man might've gotten inside. Law enforcement tells us he'll be booked for residential burglary.

We've reached out to Rihanna's team for comment ... so far, no word back.