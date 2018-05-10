Stormy Daniels Puts on Wet, Wild Strip Show in New Orleans

Stormy Daniels Suing Trump's a Side Gig ... Gettin' Wet, Naked Still Pays My Bills

One thing's for sure ... Stormy Daniels knows where her bread's buttered ... and soaked in baby oil, apparently -- 'cause she raked in big money in a New Orleans strip club Wednesday night.

Stormy was spraying herself down, and spitting up a mysterious white liquid, while shaking her money makers at NOLA's Penthouse Club. Besides the baby oil, she got showered in a lotta green ... as patrons showed their appreciation for her umm ... art.

President Trump's nemesis did an America-heavy set ... stripping, grinding and gyrating to "American Woman," "American Girl" and "Every Rose Has Its Thorn." Not-so-hidden messages to 45, ya think?

She reportedly charged fans $20 for a photo, and another $20 per autograph.

This video makes it clear ... even if Stormy doesn't take Trump down -- in court, that is -- the controversy's paying off big-time for her day job.