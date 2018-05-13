Dillon Danis Blasted by Bellator Star, Stop Tryin' to be Conor McGregor!

EXCLUSIVE
Dillon Danis needs to stop "living in the shadow" of Conor McGregor ... so says undefeated Bellator star and potential D.D. opponent Neiman Gracie.
Danis -- Conor's training partner and friend (he bailed McGregor outta jail) -- made his pro MMA debut last month ... winning his first fight in under 2 minutes.
After the fight, Dillon gave a Conor McGregor-esque promo in the cage ... calling out the entire roster.
So, who's next for the rising star?
Neiman -- a 4th generation member of the Gracie fam who's 8-0 -- says he is ... if Danis has the balls to fight him.
"I talked to the Bellator guys. They say they're going to offer him the fight."
Stay tuned.