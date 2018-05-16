Antoine Griezmann Busts Out Fortnite Celebration After Europa League Goal

The Fortnite craze continues to infiltrate pro sports ... this time, it's Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann busting out the "Take The L" dance after scoring a goal in the Europa League final.
Griezmann's goal gave Madrid a 1-0 lead over Olympique de Marseille in the first half ... and he was pretty fired up about it.
The 27-year-old is a pretty huge gamer -- he's always posting Fortnite videos on Instagram and has actually used the celebratory dance move in a game before ... but not in a game this big.
Just last week, boxer Teofimo Lopez used the same Fortnite dance to celebrate after knocking out his opponent ... and added a backflip for good measure.
😲 KO + Fortnite Dance + Backflip. The disrespect...— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 12, 2018
🚂 All aboard the Teofimo Lopez hype train! #LinaresLoma pic.twitter.com/xOly5I4TmT
With the NFL season right around the corner, ya gotta think EVERYONE'S gonna use the move when they get to the endzone.