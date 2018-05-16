Warren Sapp Stage Dancin' ... at Timberlake Concert

Warren Sapp Dances On Stage at Justin Timberlake Concert

Breaking News

Warren Sapp got one helluva VIP experience at the Justin Timberlake concert Tuesday night when the Hall of Famer was invited up on stage ... to dance!

It all went down at the Amalie Arena in Tampa ... where they LOOOOVE Sapp.

Before JT took the stage, DJ Freestyle Steve got to warm up the crowd ... and brought the former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant up to show off some moves while he played "Tootsee Roll."

Interesting move considering Sapp's legal history (he was convicted of domestic violence in 2015), but the crowd didn't seem to care ... and neither did JT, who posed for a selfie with the 45-year-old.

So, how'd the Sapp cameo go over on social media? Not well ...

"@WarrenSapp sit ur stupid ass down!"

"@jtimberlake do your @tmz research on @WarrenSapp before you pull him onstage at your concert in Tampa...."

"Warren Sapp at Amalie for the #JustinTimberlake show. QB killah needs a jobbie-job."