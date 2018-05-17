'L&HH' Star Teairra Mari Suing 50 Cent & Ex-BF for Revenge Porn

Teairra Mari Suing Ex & 50 Cent For Leaking the Sex Tape

'Love & Hip Hop' star Teairra Mari said her ex-bf leaked a sex video as revenge for breaking up with him ... so she's suing him and 50 Cent ﻿for reposting a sexually explicit image.

Teairra -- flanked by her attorneys, Lisa Bloom ﻿and Walter Mosely -- broke down in tears during an emotional news conference Thursday to announce the suit. Teairra said the ugly episode was triggered after she broke up with Akbar Abdul-Ahad ﻿after finding out he was cheating on her.

The reality star claims Akbar had her Instagram password and posted a video and an obscene photo of her as payback and to humiliate her. Teairra claims Fiddy, Akbar's close friend, then reposted an image to his 18 million followers before it was taken down.

Lisa said they'll file a police report later Thursday along with the suit. She added, "We have a significant piece of evidence that points to [Akbar]." AAA denies he was behind the act.

Should be noted ... questions as to whether Teairra was allegedly behind taking a metal rod to Akbar's G-Wagon were not raised.