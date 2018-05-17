Terrell Owens Behind The Scenes Look At HOF Bust

Terrell Owens Gives Behind the Scenes Look at Hall of Fame Bust Process

Breaking News

Terrell Owens LOVES him some him ... even in retirement!!

Now that the NFL legend is FINALLY getting into the Hall of Fame this year ... T.O. got to get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the bronze bust that'll live forever in Canton.

The 6-time Pro Bowler flew to Utah on Thursday to get the ball rolling on the project ... and in true T.O. fashion, he seemed to enjoy looking at the dozens of reference pics of himself pinned on the board.

As for the bust creator himself, Blair Buswell ... he's legit. He's made over 80 busts for the NFL HOF -- and told Owens he's also doing Randy Moss' and Ray Lewis' this year.

The finished products will be revealed in August ... get your popcorn ready.