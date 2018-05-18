Bob Kraft Being Deposed In Colin Kaepernick Collusion Case

Bob Kraft Being Deposed In Colin Kaepernick Case

Another major NFL honcho is being deposed in the Colin Kaepernick collusion case -- this time it's New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Kraft follows a long list of powerful NFL people questioned by Kaep's team -- earlier this week, Denver Broncos general manager John Elway answered questions at team headquarters in Colorado.

Colin had personally attended Elway's deposition -- just as he had when Houston Texans owner Bob McNair was deposed in the case back in March.

No word if Kaep is currently present at Kraft's depo ... but it's a pretty safe bet he's there, too.

Other big wigs who have reportedly been deposed include Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider, NFL commish Roger Goodell, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

As we previously reported, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league claiming owners and other high-ranking NFL officials were in cahoots to blackball Colin after his national anthem demonstration.