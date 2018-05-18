TMZ

Pro Wrestler DJZ I Almost Died From Brutal In-Ring Injury

5/18/2018 12:23 PM PDT

Wrestler DJZ Almost Died from Brutal In-Ring Injury

EXCLUSIVE

Impact wrestling star DJZ says he came thiiis close to dying from an injury he suffered during a 2017 wrestling match ... and it's a miracle he was able to recover and wrestle again.

DJZ -- real name Michael Paris -- unknowingly ruptured his colon during a match in Mexico City ... but didn't realize the severity of the injury until after the match.

"I sh*t pure blood," DJZ says ... noting he collapsed at his hotel and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital.

Once he was admitted, doctors told him he was in very bad shape and internally bleeding -- and needed emergency surgery.

Doctors told DJZ there was a 20% chance he could die or become severely disabled from the operation ... but he had no choice.

Fortunately, the wrestler was able to pull through -- and he's got the gnarly scar on his stomach to prove it.

Now, he's not only fully recovered ... but wrestling again -- and on Thursday, he and Andrew Everett won the Impact Tag Team title against Scott Steiner and Eli Drake.

