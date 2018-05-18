Meghan Markle's Father Honored Prince Charles Will Walk Her Down the Aisle

Meghan Markle's Dad Tells Daughter ... I'm Honored Prince Charles Will Walk You Down the Aisle!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Meghan Markle's father had a talk with his daughter Meghan and Prince Harry Thursday and gave them his blessing on Prince Charles walking her down the aisle.

Thomas Markle tells TMZ ... he told Meghan and Harry he was "honored and grateful" Charles will give his daughter away, since he can't be there because of his heart condition. He says Meghan and Harry called him, and he kept the secret -- about Charles -- so she could announce it herself.

Thomas told us he has no reservations or shock regarding Meghan's choice. Lots of people thought Meghan's mom would do the honors, but Thomas is down with her choice.

Thomas says Meghan was super sweet on the phone, telling him she loved him and worrying about his health. He reassured her he's recovering and doing okay, adding he will "proudly" watch her tie the knot Saturday on TV "in a secluded place with friends, hopefully with no press."

Thomas says Meghan and Harry told him they had no plans to visit him in the U.S. He told them he hoped to travel to the UK to meet Harry and see Meghan "sometime in the near future."