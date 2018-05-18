Tekashi69 Shut Down At Snoop Dogg Gig By Cops

EXCLUSIVE

Tekashi69 is already being held on a tight leash by NY cops who blocked the controversial rapper at the door at 1 OAK this week where Snoop Dogg was DJing.

We're told Tekashi went to the gig with the intention of asking Snoop to help him clean his slate on the West Coast, where he's feuding with various rappers and gang members. If you recall ... 6ix9ine was in a brawl with at least 7 dudes at LAX back in February ... the footage is insane.

We're told Tekashi has mad respect for Snoop and wanted his ear on how he can fix some of his West Coast drama. 6ix9ine also has plenty of heat on him on the East Coast﻿, so it's understandable why he'd reach out.

Several NY heavyweights were in the club -- like Lil' Cease, Cedric the Entertainer, Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish -- and we're told Tekashi didn't get to rub shoulders because undercover cops stopped him before he could get in ... to thwart disturbances like the one at the Barclays Center.

He never spoke to Snoop ... but there's always the phone and text messaging.