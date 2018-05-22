Brandi Chastain Arby's HOF Plaque Redo is Awesome Sauce!!!

Arby's Gives Brandi Chastain a Saucy Hall of Fame Plaque Redo

Soccer legend Brandi Chastain's Hall of Fame plaque left a lot to be desired, but luckily ... Arby's came to the rescue!

The fast food sandwich chain went out and found a sauce artist that did a much, much better job capturing the former Team USA star's likeness, saying ... "it’s not made of gold, but we think you look much better in Arby’s Sauce."

We strongly agree.

As we reported ... Chastain was honored with a plaque at the San Francisco Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame induction Monday, but it was pretty horribly done -- people said it looked more like Babe Ruth or Mickey Rooney than her.

So, next time a soccer star is set to get a HOF plaque and is looking for a consultation on how to do it right ... we're thinking Arby's.