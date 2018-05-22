Rampage Jackson Blasts 50 Cent You're Not a Real Fighter!

Rampage Jackson Blasts 50 Cent, You're Not a Real Fighter!

Rampage Jackson is putting an end to rumors he's headed to an MMA fight with 50 Cent -- telling TMZ Sports there's no way in hell Fiddy ever REALLY gets in a cage with him.

50 started trash talking Rampage earlier this month -- saying he's the superior "Jackson" and would wreck the former UFC champ if they ever stepped in a cage.

The rapper fueled speculation that the two were working on a deal when he posted a photo with Bellator president Scott Coker.

So, when we saw Rampage at LAX, we had to ask ... and Jackson told us straight-up he's INCREDIBLY ANNOYED by all the fight talk ... 'cause it's never happening!

"50 probably drinking too much of that champagne that he got," Rampage said ... "Who actually think 50 trying to fight?

"I just don't feel like 50 trying to step in no cage with me ... he ain't no fighter."

"I ain't trying to challenge him to no rap battles."

Rampage added ... "It's annoying as f*ck."